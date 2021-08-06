Bigg Boss OTT: Makers share first glimpse of how the house looks from inside; WATCH

The controversial show Bigg Boss is back in the headlines. The promos are being continuously shared on the social handle. The show makers have now shared another video featuring the inside look of the house. Every year, a theme is selected for the house and this time, it is looking very vibrant and colourful. The makers are yet to announce the confirmed list of the contestants.

The video opens with background music taken from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film was directed by Karan Johar who also happens to host the show. Yes, he will be hosting the OTT version and will be hosting the television version. The video further shows the kitchen, living, and garden areas of the home. It is looking pretty as usual. It is captioned as ‘Ab bas kuch din ka intezaar hai, hum hai ready with our aarti ki thaali. Bigg Boss OTT is going to be crazy, keh diya na bas keh diya. Name your favourite corner of the house in the comments below. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot.”

Recently, the inside pictures of the house also got leaked on the internet. So far, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Sinha have been confirmed and others are being speculated.

The leaked pictures showed a bedroom area that is decorated with zodiac sign paintings and had the message “Stay Wild”. The Bigg Boss 14 ended in February and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner. Salman had then announced that in Season 15 commoners will also be allowed.

