Bigg Boss OTT: Malaika Arora sets the stage on fire; Flaunts her desi side in the premiere performance

All eyes are on Bigg Boss OTT now as the show is all set to premiere from today, August 8. This time the concept of the reality show is quite different. It is the first time that Bigg Boss will be streaming live on the OTT platform, and it will be hosted by non-other than . Every Bigg Boss fan is excited to watch the premiere episode. But before you can watch that, the Instagram handle of Voot is giving a little glimpse of the fun and entertainment you will witness tonight. The recent video shared by the Instagram handle of Voot features giving a sizzling performance.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Voot shared a video of Malaika Arora flaunting her desi side and giving a sizzling performance. Malaika can be seen wearing a silver embellished saree and shaking a leg on the song Param Sundari. We bet you would not be able to blink even for a second when you look at the gorgeous actress. She is all geared up to set the Bigg Boss OTT stage on fire. Sharing a glimpse of Malaika’s performance, Voot captioned the video as, “Hamari param sundari aagayi hai Bigg Boss OTT ke stage par aag lagane. Over The Top ka level badhayega Bigg Boss OTT and hotness ka quotient badhayegi hamari Mala. We are excited for this sizzling performance, what about you? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot.”

Take a look:

We are sure that fans cannot keep their calm to watch the premiere episode. How excited are you to watch Malaika Arora’s performance and watch Karan Johar host Bigg Boss OTT?

