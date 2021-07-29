Bigg Boss OTT: Mallika Sherawat, Tony Kakkar, Aashka Goradia’s husband Brent Goble approached for the show?

Season 15 of the most controversial reality show on the television screen, Bigg Boss, is coming soon. There are speculations about the contestants who will be part of the OTT section of the show. The show will be initially showed on the OTT platform and it will be hosted by the director-producer . The show will start airing from the next month and as per sources, numerous celebrities have been approached for the same.

There are reports of the popular singer Tony Kakkar also being approached for the reality show. Along with him TV actor and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia’s husband Brent Goble is also reportedly approached for Bigg Boss OTT. The sources revealed, “The team has approached Tony and Brent but they are yet to give their nod to the show. They are currently giving it a thought".

Brent Goble is an American, who is a yoga practitioner and a teacher. He is also the yoga guru of popular TV actor Tina Datta. While Tony Kakkar is a popular music composer and singer, who has given numerous hits like Sawan Aaya Hai, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama, Laila, Shona Shona, Number Likh, and others.

As per the latest reports, Bollywood's gorgeous actress Mallika Sherawat was also approached for the show, but apparently, she has declined it. She has been approached for Bigg Boss multiple times earlier also, but she had refused it.

As per SpotboyE sources, “Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six long weeks and was supposed to stay like a contestant but with special powers. As she will be on a secret task assigned by Bigg Boss. Though the actress was keen on doing the show she didn't want to be a contestant on the show. And hence she turned down the offer again."