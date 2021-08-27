Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba & Akshara feel targeted by contestants; Former loses calm & packs bags for exit

The captaincy task for the week takes a major turn as the contestants get competitive while doing the pyramid task. After much tussle between contestants, Bigg Boss asks contestants to decide which pyramid was higher. Millind gets irritated as contestants vote for Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal, and he decides to walk out of game.

The recent promo of the show has revealed that Akshara-Millind and Neha-Pratik have to form a pyramid for the captaincy task. When they almost build it, the other contestants were asked to break the pyramid of the one they did not want to make the captain pair. This creates a massive fight between the contestants and both the pyramids are broken down. Hence, Bigg Boss asks contestants to vote for the pyramid with greater height. Almost everyone chose Neha and Pratik. Millind Gaba gets agitated and says, “Pyramid and tower are different, Pratik and Neha’s tower shape should be disqualified.” Akshara adds, “If it is left on housemates, the decision will surely be unfair.”