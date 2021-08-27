Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba & Akshara feel targeted by contestants; Former loses calm & packs bags for exit

11 minutes ago  |  3.9K
   
Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba & Akshara feel targeted by contestants; Former loses calm & packs bags for exit
Advertisement

The captaincy task for the week takes a major turn as the contestants get competitive while doing the pyramid task. After much tussle between contestants, Bigg Boss asks contestants to decide which pyramid was higher. Millind gets irritated as contestants vote for Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal, and he decides to walk out of game.

The recent promo of the show has revealed that Akshara-Millind and Neha-Pratik have to form a pyramid for the captaincy task. When they almost build it, the other contestants were asked to break the pyramid of the one they did not want to make the captain pair. This creates a massive fight between the contestants and both the pyramids are broken down. Hence, Bigg Boss asks contestants to vote for the pyramid with greater height. Almost everyone chose Neha and Pratik. Millind Gaba gets agitated and says, “Pyramid and tower are different, Pratik and Neha’s tower shape should be disqualified.” Akshara adds, “If it is left on housemates, the decision will surely be unfair.”

Akshara says to Bigg Boss that why doesn’t he eliminate them directly. Millind Gaba gets very anger with the decision and he is seen packing his bag for exiting from the show. He says, “I know how to take my stand and he is done.” He is seen sitting near the exit with his bags and bangs a box with his hand as he says “I failed”. Now it will be seen in today’s episode what will be Bigg Boss’s decision about Millind Gaba and who will be chosen as Boss Man-Boss Lady for the next week.

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli roots for Millind Gaba: The journey is difficult my buddy, you alone can fight it

Advertisement

Credits: Voot Select instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All