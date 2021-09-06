Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba on his journey on the show: Each day in this house made me humble & patient

Bigg Boss OTT has been all about endless fights and high voltage drama. And while the popular reality show comes with a new twist with every episode, the recent Sunday ka Vaar episode with came with a new twist of double elimination. Yes! This weekend Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT. To note, Millind and Akshara had become a connection off late and had managed to maintain it well through their stint on Bigg Boss OTT.

For the uninitiated, Millind happened to be Neha Bhasin’s connection initially while Akshara had Pratik Sehajpal as her connection. However, Neha and Pratik had broken their connections respectively. Now, post his elimination, Millind took to Instagram and spoke about his journey on the show. Calling it a once in a lifetime opportunity, Millind said that each day in BB house made him humble. He even expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love. Millind wrote, “Each day in this house made me humble and patient. Thank you Beloved Family & Friends. Thank you BB OTT For This Life Time Opportunity. Akshara partner thank you for being the perfect connection. Saath aaaye.. saaath jayenge... guess kismat mein yahi likha tha.”

Take a look at Millind Gaba’s post:

Soon, several celebs came out in his support including Kishwer Merchant, Prince Narula, Shefali Bagga, etc. Kishwer wrote, “You were entertaining, simple, humble and spoke when u had to !!! U did well”. On the other hand, his fans are heartbroken with his elimination and called him the best contestant.

