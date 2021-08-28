Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba passes a snarky remark on Shamita Shetty; Akshara compares her with sister Shilpa

The new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss has been full of drama from the first day itself. Among the numerous contestants, the name of Shamita Shetty has constantly been in the limelight and recently, Millind Gaba was seen commenting on her. Akshara also compares her with her sister Kundra.

In the recent episode of the show Bigg Boss OTT, Millind Gaba was seen sitting with Akshara and Divya Agarwal, as they discuss their issues related to Shamita Shetty. The contestants feel that the actress is favored by the show host and her mistakes are looked over in the game.

Millind is seen saying to them “Shamita bahut chant hai”. Akshara agrees with her as she says that her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a very nice person, which is why Shamita is also famous. Divya Agarwal also agrees with them and adds that she has worked with Shilpa Shetty and knows that she is a good person.

Akshara stated that one has to be humble in life to be successful and Shamita lacks the same. She said, “Apni pehchan banane ke liye, insaan ko humble rehna bahut zaaruri hai.”

She also makes an ageist remark on Shamita, but Divya stops her. Akshara says she only knows Shamita because of one song Sharara Sharara from Mohabbatein's movie.