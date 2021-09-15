Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana calls out host Karan Johar for being biased towards Shamita Shetty & Neha Bhasin

Moose Jattana aka Muskan was recently eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT on the Sunday episode. In an interview, she opened up on her experience in the show and talks about her connections with other contestants of the house. She also opens up about facing bias in the house by the host of the show .

In an interview with Times Now, she shared, “If you see from the start, I was scared that people don’t know me and she also didn’t know anyone. I was hoping to not experience bias, and if it happens then I will keep myself in back till the end.”

She further added, “I gave my opinion but nobody asked me. On the weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shamita and Neha were asked their opinion. They talked about this themselves and showed sexism in the show as they talked openly about her. Karan Johar did not question them about it. If this is not bias then what is it?

According to Moose, the Shamita and Neha Bhasin are given importance on the weekend episode, which is why they consider themselves different from others. She added, “Karan used to give them importance, due to which they used to consider themselves higher than others.” Muskan Jattana shared other details about the show as well. The show Bigg Boss OTT has reached its finale week and it will be aired soon. Bigg Boss 15 hosted by will start airing from next month.

