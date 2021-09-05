Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana & Divya Agarwal get into argument over connections

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. The controversial reality show is constantly showing fights between contestants and now after Zeeshan elimination, Moose Jattana and Divya Agarwal are seen picking up fights. The makers have shared another video where both can be seen arguing on the connections. Latter has passed comment on the former’s connection which she did not take it well. To note, Zeeshan and Divya were very close and when he was eliminated, she was disappointed.

The promo video shows Moose saying to Divya that how can you say anything for me and Pratik. To which she replied saying that when you can pass comment on my and Zeeshan bonding then why not me. “I did not find your connection with Pratik strong enough. You can argue as much as you want but I did not saw a strong bonding between you two,” Divya said. However, Moose is not seen keeping silent and she kept on interrupting her.

Other contestants were seen sitting silently and listening to their argument. The video caption reads, “Kya Moose ka statement Divya ko lekar tha galat? Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!”

The whole fight started, when Divya, who was working in the kitchen, asked Moose to calm down. But Moose was in no mood to listen to her and continued to behave rudely with Divya. Later, she gets irritated and became abusive with Moose. They soon have an ugly fight and Moose tells Divya that as she doesn't have a connection in the house, 'tum jagah jagah jaake muh maarti ho'. Divya loses her cool and says she will slap her if she again comments on her character.

