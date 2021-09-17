Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana feels Pratik Sehajpal has lost focus in the game

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT is now inching to the finale. The show grand finale will be on September 18. The top six contestants are Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat. Out of all the contestants, only two will be able to join the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Well, last week Moose Jattana was eliminated from the show. And after coming out of the house, she has shared her thoughts on a lot of things including host .

In an interview with The Times of India, Moose spoke on Pratik Sehajpal. The two shared a close bond and were good friends but now she thinks that he has lost his focus in the game. She said, “I supported Pratik a lot in the game but now he has lost his focus. His focus was somewhere else and he was playing for someone else. Nishant and I were playing for him constantly but he wasn’t. I saw a lot of people say that Moose betrayed Pratik but if he’s not playing for himself, we can’t keep doing it for him.”

Moose was indirectly hinting at Pratik and Neha’s friendship. She thinks that he is more concerned for Neha Bhasin and not seeing his game properly.

Apart from this, she also called Karan Johar biased for Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin. She said that both are given importance and they are asked for their views. “On weekend Ka Vaar, only those two are asked for their opinions,” she added. The Bigg Boss 15 promo is already released.

