Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana gets evicted; Divya, Shamita, Neha & Pratik enter finale week

Bigg Boss OTT has been entertaining viewers for over a month now. Each day, housemates are approaching closer to the last leg of the -hosted show. And now in this latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Moose Jattana got evicted from the house. Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, and Pratik Sehajpal made it to the finale week.

In this Sunday Ka Vaar episode, housemates Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana were in the bottom two with the least number of votes. Later in the show, host Karan Johar announced a twist wherein the other housemates were supposed to individually decide who deserved a chance to stay in the show. They would then cut the wire of the said contestant. While Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal cut Neha’s wire, Divya Agarwal and Nishant cut Moose’s wire. Raqesh had to break the tie and he cut Neha’s wire, thus saving her, and leading to Moose’s eviction.

Moose was quite entertaining on the show and would be best remembered for her connections and bonding with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Earlier, Moose had talked about participating in the show and her strategies in the same to News 18. She said, “My biggest game plan is to be myself. This is a very simple, non-complicated answer. Because if I’m not going to be myself, then nobody is gonna be myself. And ‘myself’ will get lost. I owe it to myself to be that. Also, I’m not that sly that I can manipulate people. My mom says that I am very simple, and I should think and speak. But I cannot really do it and I’m not good at it, so there’s no point."

