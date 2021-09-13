Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana is missing Nishant Bhat post her elimination from the show

It is just a couple of days left for Bigg Boss OTT grand finale and each day is adding more fun to the popular reality show. And while every contestant in the Bigg Boss house is making sure to lift the winner’s trophy, the recent Sunday ka Vaar episode added a new twist in the game with the elimination segment. This weekend, Moose Jattana was eliminated from the popular reality show. And while her elimination came as a jolt for her fans, looks like the lady is already missing her BFF in the house, Nishant Bhat.

To note, Nishant happened to be Moose’s connection in the show and their proximity had grabbed a lot of attention. In fact, there have been speculations about the love affair as well. And while the lady has been the recent one to bid adieu to Bigg Boss OTT, she is already missing her BFF Nishant and this was evident from her recent Instagram story. Moose shared a pic of herself watching a video of Nishant on her laptop and the pic had the song ‘Lambi Judai’ playing in the backdrop. She had captioned the post as, “Haha.. this song was playing on the radio on the drive out of the BB OTT house” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Moose Jattana’s post:

For the uninitiated, Moose and Divya Agarwal recently had a massive fight in the house after the latter had teased Nishant about changing connections. This happened after Nishant and Neha Bhasin were seen twinning in green, while Moose and Pratik Sehajpal were seen twinning in blue. While Pratik highlight the twinning game, Divya teased if they are changing connections again. This didn’t go down well with Moose and she retaliated saying, “Tere dimaag mein sirf yehi chahta hai (Is this the only thing on your mind)?” This led to a heated argument between the two.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana gets evicted; Divya, Shamita, Neha & Pratik enter finale week