Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana pens heartfelt note for Nishant Bhat post her eviction: I’m suddenly very lonely

The Bigg Boss OTT, which had started with a bang last month is inching towards its grand finale and the game is getting intense with every passing day. Amid this, the recent Sunday Ka Vaar with not just came as some interesting revelations but it also led to one of the shocking eliminations. We are talking about Moose Jattana who has been the recent contestant to bid adieu to Bigg Boss house. And while it was an emotional moment for everyone, Moose’s dear friend Nishant Bhat was in tears after she had left.

And looks like, Moose is also missing him post her elimination. Taking to her Instagram account, the lady has shared a video of her last moments in the house and how Nishant was inconsolable post her elimination. The video also gave a glimpse of Moose and Nishant’s happy moments during her stint in the show. In the caption, Moose wrote about how much she has been missing Nishant and that she is quite used to of having him around. She wrote, “Dear Babi, thank you for holding my hand for five weeks. Thank you for being the other 50% and such a strong and smart 50%! I am lucky, I am blessed to have chosen you as my connection and as my dearest friend. Tumhe bohut aage jaate dekhna hai aur celebrate karna hai”.

She further added, “This video by team @nishantbhat85 has got me sobbing uncontrollably again! I am so used to you baabi, I’m suddenly very lonely and no one is irritating me now”.

Check out Moose Jattana’s video here:

Meanwhile, Moose and Nishant’s proximity has been one of the key elements of the show and the audience loved to see them together. While Moose’s elimination has intensified the game, it will be interesting to see who will win Bigg Boss OTT.

