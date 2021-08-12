Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana reveals about her bisexuality: Connection with a girl is more important to me

Moose Jattana is one of the contestants of the entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She is very popular on digital platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She is a social media influencer who started entertaining everyone on her first day in the house. She is loved by the audience for her bubbly and cute personality. Recently in the live feed of the show, she revealed about being bisexual and her gameplan of just being herself on the show. 

In a conversation with contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who asked about her sexual orientation, Moose shared that, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. I would like to marry a girl if I develop a strong bond with her.”

In a conversation with News 18, she shared her expectation from the show, “I feel very excited. I think I’ll be nervous when I am inside the show. For now, I’m just excited about the fun part of it. I’m not really scared.”

Moose also talked about her game plan and strategies to win the love of the audience and surviving in the show. She said, “My biggest game plan is to be myself. This is a very simple, non-complicated answer. Because if I’m not going to be myself, then nobody is gonna be myself. And ‘myself’ will get lost. I owe it to myself to be that. Also, I’m not that sly that I can manipulate people. My mom says that I am very simple, and I should think and speak. But I cannot really do it and I’m not good at it, so there’s no point."

Credits: News 18


