Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin to dazzle in red during the grand finale as she dishes out queen vibes

Bigg Boss OTT, which has as its host, is all set to pull its curtains down tonight. The popular reality show had taken the digital route for the first time and it had started with a bang last month. While it came with a great ensemble of contestants, Neha Bhasin was among the most talked about contestants on the show. And while she was eliminated during the finale week in a surprise mid-week eviction, the lady is set to dazzle during the grand finale with her style statement.

Neha has opted for a red dress by Ken Ferns for the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale and gave it a classy touch with her white pearls, red gloves and heels. Needless to say, she was a sight to behold in the outfit and dished out major queen vibes. Neha captioned the post as, “#Queenvibes When in doubt, wear red!”. While Neha Bhasin was the recent contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT, she has been disappointed by the same as she was evicted just before the grand finale.

Take a look at Neha Bhasin’s post:

Speaking about her journey, Neha told TOI, “It was a very beautiful journey. I had a few negative moments in the journey but there was a good positive side also. I made a few friends, there was laughter, love, happiness and for some time I actually forgot that I am Neha Bhasin the artist in the outside world. I felt like I was living a hostel life. I focused on the positive side and the happy side more because in my personal life there was a moment when I was at the peak of my career but I still wasn’t happy. The first two weeks I was trying to figure out what I was doing inside, but when I settled in the house and made a few friends then I was happy. I don’t believe in survival. I always try to find friends and family wherever I go. I believe in live and let live and I was doing that”.

Also Read: BB OTT EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin on her conflict with Divya Agarwal: My husband has told me to stay away from her