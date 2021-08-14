Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin gets angry as Pratik Sehajpal messes with her head

The entertainment reality show Bigg Boss is loved for the drama. The latest season of the show is living up to its reputation. In the recent promo of the show, we can see singer Neha Bhasin getting frustrated due to Pratik Sehajpal. She is seen scolding him for making her stay difficult.

It is shown that Neha Bhasin is pissed at Pratik Sehajpal. She asks him repeatedly that why is he poking her again and again. She says, “What do you want, you want me to go out of the house. You want to mess up my head?” Zeeshan tries to intervene and calm her but she stops him and points her questions at Pratik. He tries to explain himself, but she is seen as too angry to listen to any of his justifications.

See the promo here: Click

For the unversed, the fight between Neha Bhasin and Pratik started when they were having lunch. She told Nishant to leave all fights while having food and they should eat peacefully. Shamita Shetty also agreed. But Pratik interrupted them saying that she cannot just tell Nishant, she has to tell to everyone.