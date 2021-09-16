Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin gets eliminated in a shocking midnight eviction

In an unprecedented turn of events for the housemates and viewers alike, singer Neha Bhasin got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house in a shocking midnight eviction. Yes, you read that right! After Moose Jattana’s eviction in the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode, the Bigg Boss OTT house were left with six contestants. With Neha’s surprise midnight eviction a few moments back, the finalists who will remain in the house are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt.

It is important to note here that just last week, Neha Bhasin was in the bottom two position along with Moose Jattana with the least votes. Later in the show, host announced a twist wherein the other housemates were supposed to individually decide who deserved a chance to stay in the show. They would then cut the wire of the said contestant. While Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal cut Neha’s wire, Divya Agarwal and Nishant cut Moose’s wire. Raqesh had to break the tie and he cut Neha’s wire, thus saving her, and leading to Moose’s eviction.

With Neha’s journey cut short, Shamita, Pratik, Divya, Raqesh and Nishant will now compete for the winning trophy. The winner of Karan Johar’s show is expected to join ’s Bigg Boss 15 which will premiere on television in the first week of October.

In the meantime, the high-voltage drama, arguments, and fights continue in the show. Earlier today, it was seen that the contestants were asked to express their opinions in a debate task on why they should win the show and get the most votes from viewers. While two housemates debate against each other at a time, the other housemates would have to vote for whoever put their points across best. After Raqesh takes a safe route and does not vote for any contestant in the second and third rounds of the debate, Bigg Boss calls off the task for not adhering to the rules, leading to Nishant lashing out at Raqesh.

Watch the Bigg Boss OTT finale on 18 September at 7 pm.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal on Shamita Shetty & why she doesn’t have many friends in the house