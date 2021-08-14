Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin kisses Ridhima Pandit to divert her during a task

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, it is shown that a task has been given to the contestants. They are divided into two teams, Pratik’s team and Raqesh’s team. During the freeze task, Neha Bhasin planted a kiss on the lips of Ridhima Pandit, who was a statue to get a reaction from her.

Raqesh Bapat’s team members are Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty; while Pratik’s team comprises Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath. In the task, the pairs in the team had to stand like a statue, and the other team members had to distract them. In the first round, Raqesh Bapat’s team had to stand as a statue, and Pratik’s team had to distract them. When it was the turn of Pratik’s team, Raqesh’s team also put in efforts to make them move.

As a part of the task, it was shown that Neha Bhasin planted a kiss on the lips of Ridhima Pandit when she was standing in a statue position. But she reacts to this action or not, it will be seen later. In the task, Raqesh’s team won as they endured all the torture and used innovative techniques to irk the team members of Pratik’s team.