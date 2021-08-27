Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin plays mind game, seen romancing Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat

The recent episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT have romance brewing up between connections. Neha Bhasin was recently seen spending some alone time with Raqesh Bapat and is now dancing with her new connection Pratik Sehajpal.

In the recent episodes of the popular reality show, Neha Bhasin's actions are confusing the audience as she as was seen spending some alone time with Raqesh Bapat. She was seen sleeping on his lap and also hugged him. In the recent picture, she is seen dancing with her connection Pratik Sehajpal. It seems that she has a new game plan for saving herself in the game. She is seen spending quality time with both Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Previously in the 'Game of Hearts' task, she had ditched Millind Gaba and gave heart to Pratik Sehajpal. In one of the episodes, Pratik was seen talking to Neha, as he asked her if she was in love with him. He had also opened up to her about being bullied in his childhood for his northeastern looks.