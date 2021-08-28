Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin says she gets 'gundagardi' vibes from Divya Agarwal; Latter responds

The Bigg Boss OTT house has become the permanent residence of drama with something happening every day. In the recent promo, it is shown that Bigg Boss asked everyone to choose someone for punishment and all fingers pointed to Divya. Neha Bhasin shares about feeling threatened by her in the task.

In the recent episode of the reality show, it is shown that the contestants are asked to take the name of the punishment task. Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Neha Bhasin take Divya’s name, which comes as major shock for her. Neha gives her reason for taking her name, as she says that she felt Divya’s behavior was very aggressive in the captaincy task. Divya immediately says, “It was nothing like that”. Neha tries to continue what she was saying but Divya interrupted her saying, “You have already said what you wanted to say, so now you keep quiet and sit down.” Highly agitates Neha and she gives back a reply in anger.

This leads to further chaos as Pratik Sehajpal is also seen arguing with her. As they are not able to come to a conclusion, Bigg Boss decides that they will all be punished. Shamita Shetty is seen becoming very angry with the decision and she says, “I will not take punishment”. Her connection Raqesh Bapat also joins her saying that he will also not take the punishment.

Now it will be seen in the upcoming episode, that what happens when nobody is ready to do the punishment task and its subsequent impact on them.

