Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin shares a gratitude post; Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana react to her eviction

The finale week of the top entertainment show Bigg Boss OTT is going on and the contestants got a shock when there was a mid-week eviction in the house. Neha Bhasin was evicted in the recent episode of the show. Now the final contestants in the competition are Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The ex-contestants Moose Jattana and Akshara Singh reacted to her eviction as they seemed very happy with the news. Neha Bhasin also penned an emotional note for gaining friends in the house.

Once the news of the eviction of Neha Bhasin was revealed, Muskan Jattana had been giving live reviews when the eviction moment was going on. In her story, she has been dramatically crying and said, ‘Shubhkamanye. Thank you Bigg Boss. Badhainyaan!’ She expressed her happiness on seeing Neha evicted and congratulated her friends who made it to the finals. She wrote in her story, “I have never been happier lol woops”

Akshara Singh was also seen very happy with the news as she said, “Aap ne apna saare sastra apnake bhi…bechaari… kuch nhi kar payi…Chundi ji. Bahar aa hi gayi. Mubarak ho, Mubarak ho.” She shared in her story, “Chundi Ji evicted” and in another post she wrote “Jas karni tas bhog vidhata”

Regarding Neha’s game, she had formed a good bond with Pratik Sehajpal, which was very much highlighted in the show. The actress shared an emotional post after her eviction from the show, as she thanked Bigg Boss and her fans for giving her lots of love and accepting her for her real self. She wrote an emotional caption and shared pictures with her fans.

After the eviction of Neha Bhasin, the finalists of the show are Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The finale of the show hosted by , will be held on 18th September.

