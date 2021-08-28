Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin strikes back at Millind Gaba after he teases her by distorting her name

The Bigg Boss OTT house has become more of a battleground with every passing day. In the recent episode, it is seen that things turn sour between Neha Bhasin and Millind Gaba as he mocks her surname. She charges at him in anger and tells him to back off.

In the recent episode of the reality show, it is seen that Millind Gaba makes fun of her name while they were doing tasks with their respective partners. The contestants witness an ugly exchange of words during the process. As Millind was trying to instigate Neha Bhasin, he mocks her name by calling her Neha Basin, which was indicated towards her surname Bhasin. He also added some other comments.

This led to an aggressive exchange of words when Millind walked towards Neha. She warned him to keep his distance and said, “I can feel your body which is not nice, thoda piche ho jao.” Akshara stepped in between their conversation and takes a jibe at her saying if she was there to feel others’ bodies. Following this, Millind also adds, “Ye yaha body hi feel karne aayi hai. Kabhi Pratik ki, kabhi Raqesh ki.”

Everything was ignored during the task, but Neha was seen getting very angry after the task was over. Millind went to apologize to her, but she questioned his words and stated that he has said too much to her.