Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin, who once found a friend in Millind Gaba, breaks down after the latter judged her

Neha Bhasin is one of the most popular contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. When she had entered the house, she had formed a connection with Millind Gaba. They performed exceptionally in tasks. But she does not want to fix her connection with him as she feels heartbroken.

As per the recent promo of the show Bigg Boss OTT, all the connections of the house have been dissolved and contestants have to form new ones. While some of the pairs have reconnected, there have been some surprising turn of events also. Neha Bhasin earlier had a connection with Millind Gaba, but this time, she gave heart to Pratik Sehajpal. Milind gets surprised and calls her diplomatic.

Neha Bhasin justifies her action as she said that she considered him as her friend from day one, but she was hurt to know that he judged her. She added that there is no parameter of judging for forming a connection. She was seen getting emotional as she spoke that she will always think of him as her friend in the house as well as outside.

