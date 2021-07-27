Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Marda & Riddhima Pandit among the contestants of Karan Johar’s show? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television and it has come up with some great twists with every season. Be it in terms of themes, contestants and tasks, each season has a surprise for the audience. However, this time Bigg Boss has a new twist as it will be going digital. Yes! You read it right. Before hitting the television screens, Bigg Boss will be aired on the digital platform and is being titled as Bigg Boss OTT.

This isn’t all. Instead of Salman, Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by and it will mark the ace filmmaker’s first collaboration with the popular reality show. And while the fans are excited to witness this new avatar of Bigg Boss, there have been speculations about the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. While several names have been speculated to be a part of the show, it is reported that Neha Marda, who is known for her role as Gehna in Balika Vadhu, and Riddhima Pandit, have been approached for the show. To know, both the actress have been quite popular on television and if the reports turned out to be true, Bigg Boss OTT will mark their debut in the reality show space.

On the other hand, Sana Makbul, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Divya Agarwal, who had won Ace Of Space Season 1 and was also a part of Splitsvilla, has also been rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. However, no official confirmation about the contestants of the show has been made so far. Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT, which will be premiered on August 8, is expected to run for six weeks following which it will hit the small screens in mid September.

