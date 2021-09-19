Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens call Divya Agarwal ‘most deserving winner’ as she lifts the trophy

Finally, the big moment is here. Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT as ’s show closed curtains in a grand finale on September 18. The reality show witnessed a tough fight between the finalists and the show has finally got its winner. Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat emerged as the first runner-up of Karan Johar’s show. Talking of Divya, the actress has already been a popular name in the world of reality shows. Divya has appeared in Roadies, Splitsvilla before making to Bigg Boss OTT show. Today, Divya Agarwal lifted the singing trophy and also took home Rs 25 lakh prize money.

To note, Divya Agarwal was one of the most talked-about contestants on the popular reality show. Divya not only won hearts with her stunning looks on the show, but her game was always on point. Interestingly, Pinkvilla had also conducted a poll early this week and the audience had declared Divya as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. For the uninitiated, Divya had tough fight from Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. Now, as Divya proudly lifted the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, social media users took to their Twitter handles and expressed happiness on the actress’ big win. Most of the Twitter users called Divya the “most deserving winner”.

Congratulations everyone Wowwww..... Divya created the history and won the bbott show .... Lots of love was waiting for this moment#DivyaAgarwal pic.twitter.com/IB8DRevgRP — Rubina Rocks (@rubina_star) September 18, 2021

Congratulations #DivyaAgarwal for winning @Divyakitweet first season of Bigg Boss OTT.....

DESERVING WINNER DIVYA pic.twitter.com/tEaVYaEAlr — Kjl (@Kjl028) September 18, 2021

Jabh Divya ne bola tha " I will make sure yeah show mai jeetugi " in first weekend ka war

Karan hussa tha us time.

Proud moment for Divya bcz woh kudpe bharosa rakhti hai DESERVING WINNER DIVYAZcreations__ (@justsaying071) September 18, 2021 DESERVING WINNER DIVYA — Divya Agarwal OFFICIAL FANPAGE (@DivyaagarwalfC5) September 18, 2021 To note, Pratik had quit the game and became the first contestant of ’s Bigg Boss 15, while Shamita and Raqesh were eliminated on the basis of the audience’s votes from the show.

