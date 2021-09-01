Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma to add more drama as she makes a grand entry into the house

Actress Nia Sharma has made her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is known for doing the unexpected and it will be exciting to see her in the house. In the pictures, she can be seen entering the house in a gorgeous shimmery dress as she grooves along with the contestants. Nia Sharma is the first wildcard entry in the house as she enters the house today with a fresh energy.

As per the pictures, Nia Sharma is looking gorgeous in gold and beige shimmery dress along with a glittery heels. She is delighted to enter the house. The Jamai Raja actress is seen dancing as she enters the house.

Yesterday, it was revealed by the channel about the new entry of the house will be Nia Sharma. In her small intro video, she shared that she has been following this season’s Boss Boss religiously and now it is time for her to play the game. She also shared that she will be seen on the show from 1st September. The actress was approached for the show in earlier seasons also but she felt it was not the right time. She almost finalised being in Bigg Boss 14 but backed out at last moment due to some personal reasons. But now she has become part of the show and the audience is eager to see her in action.