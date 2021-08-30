Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma all set to do something ‘toofani’ as she hints at entering the reality show

Bigg Boss OTT is filled with unexpected surprises for all the viewers every now and then. The reality show that is keeping all the fans on the edge of their seats is here with yet another surprise and we bet this is going to get you more excited for the show. It looks like Nia Sharma might soon enter the controversial reality show. Her latest Instagram posts hint so.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma posted a couple of pictures of her chilling on a couch. She wore white coloured shorts with a white coloured sweater top and paired it up with purple sneakers. Nia rested her back on the couch and lifted one leg on the top as she laughed in the first picture. In the next picture, she could be seen making an intense face and looked straight into the camera. In the third one, she made a goofy face as she lifted her leg and posed again. Sharing these pictures she wrote, “Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September. “

Take a look:

Well, nothing is very clear with Nia Sharma’s post if she would be entering the show as a contestant or as a guest. But a few days back there were certain reports that surfaced on the internet stating that Nia would soon be making an entry into the house as a wild card entry.

Nia Sharma is quite a popular name in the industry and if reports are to be believed then she was supposed to participate in the show earlier. In fact, it was reported that she was all set to participate in the 14th season of the reality show, but opted out at the last minute. Apparently, she had apprehensions about taking up the offer and didn’t want to get embroiled in controversies given the nature of the reality show. However, this time around, the makers have managed to convince the actress.

How excited are you to watch Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT?

