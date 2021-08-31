Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma ready to add a twist inside the BB house from tomorrow

Bigg Boss OTT has started and is already witnessing a lot of drama. Host had shared about a new entry in the house and now it has been disclosed that Nia Sharma is the wild card contestant. In a video shared by Voot, the channel has disclosed its new entry in the house. The other contestants of the house are very excited about the new member.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma looking gorgeous in an all-white outfit. She is seen in a white crop top and has paired it with white shorts Her hair is tied up as she looks stunning in her peppy outfit. She shared that she has been following the show and now it's time to be part of the game. She also revealed that she will be seen on the show from tomorrow onwards. The caption read, “Ghar mein TOOFAAN aaneka time aa gaya hai Drop a agar aap hai SUPER excited to see Nia in the Bigg Boss OTT house.”

See video here-