Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma ready to add a twist inside the BB house from tomorrow
Bigg Boss OTT has started and is already witnessing a lot of drama. Host Karan Johar had shared about a new entry in the house and now it has been disclosed that Nia Sharma is the wild card contestant. In a video shared by Voot, the channel has disclosed its new entry in the house. The other contestants of the house are very excited about the new member.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma looking gorgeous in an all-white outfit. She is seen in a white crop top and has paired it with white shorts Her hair is tied up as she looks stunning in her peppy outfit. She shared that she has been following the show and now it's time to be part of the game. She also revealed that she will be seen on the show from tomorrow onwards. The caption read, “Ghar mein TOOFAAN aaneka time aa gaya hai Drop a agar aap hai SUPER excited to see Nia in the Bigg Boss OTT house.”

Nia Sharma had been approached for Bigg Boss for earlier seasons also, but she refused to take part. She was almost finalized as a contestant of Bigg Boss 14 but she dropped out right before the start of the show, due to some personal reasons. She will be a wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT and will be joining other housemates on September 1. The actress, who turns 31 on September 17, will be celebrating her birthday inside the house. Are you excited about Nia's entry on the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

