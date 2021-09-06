Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli gives ‘kiss of love’ to her favourite contestant Pratik Sehajpal

The last weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT was full of entertainment and excitement as the episode was graced by the gorgeous ladies from Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli were seen having a great time inside the house as they made the contestants play fun games. Nikki Tamboli was standing behind glass walls, when she called Pratik Sehajpal near her and kissed him on the cheek, as everyone was surprised by this action of Nikki Tamboli.

Even Pratik was not aware that she was going to kiss him through the glass walls. Nikki said, “Pratik please come here I want to tell you something very personal, and please don’t share it very anyone”. When he came close, she asked him to look sideways and she kissed him on the cheek. He asked her to kiss again, and when she did, Pratik tilted his head and kissed on the lips with a glass wall barrier. Nikki was surprised and she said that this is a Kiss of Love for him. She said that she is waiting for him outside.

On the weekend episode, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik graced the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Nikki was asked who was her favorite contestant on the show, to which she said that she liked Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki was asked what she feels about him, she said “Pratik is hot, cute, and most importantly single. And I am also single. So who knows we might connect.”