Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli roots for Millind Gaba: The journey is difficult my buddy, you alone can fight it

Bigg Boss OTT has been all about endless fights and controversies and each episode stands proof of this. And while each contestant is trying their level best to secure a place in the house, the show and its high voltage drama has also got the nation brimming with an opinion. Needless to say, everyone has their favourite contestant in the show. Amid this, Nikki Tamboli has come out in support of Millind Gaba and is rooting for him on the popular reality show.

The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant had taken to her Instagram story and had shared a picture with Millind singing praises for him. This isn’t all. Nikki also urged Millind to stay strong in the game. She wrote, “@MillindGaba I know you are a gem of a person, full of life and extremely funny people will leave you, break you, hurt you every moment. The journey is difficult my buddy you alone can fight it. Stay Strong. #MorePowerToYou”. To note, Millind has been one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT and has been grabbing attention with his outspoken attitude.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post for Millind Gaba:

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show witnessed a massive twist after Zeeshan Khan was ousted from the show. This happened after Zeeshan got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal following which he was asked to leave the Bigg Boss house. While Zeeshan’s elimination came as a shock to everyone, netizens have been demanding justice for the actor.

