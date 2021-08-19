Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat entertains contestants with singing; Akshara Singh, Pratik & others give beats

The show Bigg Boss OTT has become the house of drama these days with the contestants fighting with each other. Within few days of the start of the show, the contestants are seen accusing each other, and there is a lot of friction between them. There are few moments when they are seen enjoying themselves together. One such moment was seen today when Nishant Bhat was seen singing and other contestants are seen enjoying.

The contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT are seen singing together in the recent promo of the show. Nishant is seen sitting in a corner and Moose has laid her head on his lap. Nishant is seen singing the song Barfi from ’s movie. Akshara Singh and Karan Nath are seen sitting near the table as give beats to the song. Pratik Sehajpal is also seen walking around and whistling along with the song as they all shared a sweet moment.

