Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat entertains contestants with singing; Akshara Singh, Pratik & others give beats
The show Bigg Boss OTT has become the house of drama these days with the contestants fighting with each other. Within few days of the start of the show, the contestants are seen accusing each other, and there is a lot of friction between them. There are few moments when they are seen enjoying themselves together. One such moment was seen today when Nishant Bhat was seen singing and other contestants are seen enjoying.

The contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT are seen singing together in the recent promo of the show. Nishant is seen sitting in a corner and Moose has laid her head on his lap. Nishant is seen singing the song Barfi from Ranbir Kapoor’s movie. Akshara Singh and Karan Nath are seen sitting near the table as give beats to the song. Pratik Sehajpal is also seen walking around and whistling along with the song as they all shared a sweet moment.

There was a huge showdown between Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty recently, where the latter was seen not backing off and made him shut. Actress Ridhima Pandit and singer Neha Bhasin were also seen speaking their minds. In the previous episode, huge chaos was created in the house for the panchayat task as the contestants were unable to decide whom to nominate for the week. When there was no conclusion, they asked Bigg Boss to decide for them. As punishment for the unfulfillment of the task, all the contestants of the show have been nominated. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated next after Urfi Khan.

