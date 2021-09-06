Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat gives ‘ghamandi’ tag to Shamita Shetty in weekend task

The present season of the reality show Bigg Boss is full of drama, entertainment, and lots of differences between the contestants. On the previous weekend episode hosted by , the team of the show Candy graced the sets. They played a game with the contestants where they had to give different types of candy to their fellow contestants. Nishant Bhat was asked to give the ghamandi candy to anyone of them, and he chose to give it to Shamita Shetty for her boss behavior with her connection Raqesh Bapat.

It is seen in the episode that Nishant gave the tag to Shamita Shetty, and she had a frustrated look on her face. She tells Raqesh that you are quiet when your friend is putting allegations at her. In a later scene, it is shown that Shamita tells Nishant Bhat in anger that she knows what she is and does not need any validation from him. He also replies to her saying that nobody has the guts, to tell the truth to her, and he is not scared of her so he will say what he feels. As their arguments aggravate, Raqesh also loses his tempers and asks Nishant to keep quiet. He is also seen trying to calm down Shamita Shetty.

