Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana aim for next level of craziness & call themselves Chantu Bantu

Nishant Bhat has become one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT over the last few days. He has been part of some drama, but he is also seen entertaining the contestants with her singing and dance moves. In latest promo, we can see his and Moose’s crazy avatar as they talk about the craziness in the house.

In the new promo of the show Bigg Boss OTT, we can see Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana are in a quirky getup and some makeup as they claim themselves to be comic characters Chantu and Bantu. Nishant says that he thought he and Moose were the craziest people on the show, but now, they have realized that everyone is crazy in the show. Nishant said, “Yaha pe sab logo ke alag nashe, alag maza, alag character hai.” Moose adds that the contestants’ craziness is to a certain level, but Nishant and her craziness is at a completely different level.

