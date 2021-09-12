Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt & Moose discuss Neha Bhasin; Former says ‘I like her’

Bigg Boss OTT is keeping the audience entertained a lot. Right from fights to love angles, the controversial reality show is making headlines. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are already the talk of the town. They are very close to each other in the show. And now the makers have released a new promo for the upcoming episode. The video features Moose and Nishant Bhatt and they are discussing singer Neha Bhasin. Moose is seen complaining about her to Nishant.

The video opens with both talking about Neha and Nishant says that the singer has bitten him. Moose on this said that then why you go to her to which he replies that ‘I like her because she is funny.’ Moose says, “You keep saying that and I feel like you like her more.” Then Nishant said that ‘Is there any comparison. There is no comparison. You will be my first no matter what. I will come to you.” It looks like Moose is jealous.

The video is captioned as ‘Story main twist… dun dun dun…Kya Moose lagti hai cute when she is jealous? Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!”

Bigg Boss has announced a new task named Dog in Bone for the Luxury budget hamper. The candidates are split into two groups. Pratik, Neha, and Nishant make up Team A. Raqesh, Divya, and Shamita make up Team B. The sanchalak is Neha. In the first round, Divya and Neha go and win a point. In round 2, Pratik and Shamita went and also earned a point. In the third round, Neha calls out four people at a time to pick the bone. The players put up a good fight, and Neha declares Team B as the winner of the task. Shamita is the lucky recipient of the Luxury Hamper.

