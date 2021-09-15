Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt slams Raqesh Bapat after the debate task gets called off

With the Bigg Boss OTT finale getting closer each day, the competition between the contestants is getting tougher too. Now, ahead of the finale, Bigg Boss announced a Debate task, where contestants got the chance to speak out everything in their hearts, and present their opinions and stance in front of viewers. In the task, two contestants were made to compete with each other and express why they should be the winner of this season of Bigg Boss OTT and the reason viewers should vote for them.

The task commenced with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt debating against each other and putting their points across. However, both of them ended up receiving an equal number of votes from the housemates and it was a draw. The second round was between Divya Agarwal and Shamita – two strong contestants in the show. Both ladies clearly expressed their points and opinions, however this time it was Raqesh that brought in a twist. As he did not want to be put in a bad spot, he chose to not vote for either of the contestants and took the safe way out in the second and third rounds. Seeing that the contestants were not adhering to the rules, Bigg Boss called off the task.

Because of this, Nishant Bhatt lost his cool and lashed out at Raqesh for his actions. Apart from this, the day witnessed other arguments, fights, and drama as well, as matters of the past were brought up again. For instance, Neha’s lingerie and hygiene issue became a topic of argument between housemates once again.

Adding to the high-voltage drama, there is also a shocking elimination tonight.

Watch out for the grand finale on 18th September, at 7 pm.

