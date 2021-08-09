Bigg Boss OTT: Nothing is real in the FIRST TASK of Karan Johar’s show; See PIC

Bigg Boss OTT has arrived with a roaring entrance for the viewers of the show. Hosted by , the show has garnered an interesting list of contestants including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, and Pratik Sehejpal amongst others. With the latest format of the show, the Bigg Boss brand is now streaming on VOOT for the viewers. Audiences reacted in a large capacity to the premiere of the show which was held on 8 August and the complications inside the house have already begun. Contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal have been indulged in a roaring argument session.

Bigg Boss is known to have interesting tasks that put contestants in the difficult position of making decisions. Bigg Boss OTT is not far behind with the kind of tasks that have been allotted by the makers for the contestants. In the first task of the show, contestant’s faces in the form of posters have been plastered on the mannequins. How the tasks eventually unfold will be unveiled in the show. Popular singer Neha Bhasin was announced as the first confirmed contestant of the show by the makers. In a chat with IANS, Neha said, “Bigg Boss has been trying to contact me for the past 4 to 5 years. At that time I did not connect with the platform”.

Neha also mentioned that she had never seen an episode of the show before. "I have never watched a single episode though I have seen a lot of clips on Instagram in the past one year. Being a singer I did not see the connect at that point. Having said that, when I took a meeting with the team, something struck me about the theme. I liked it," added the 'Bajre Da Sitta' hitmaker.

Also Read| Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin says she can take inspiration from Rubina Dilaik: ‘I am a bit like her’