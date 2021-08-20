Bigg Boss OTT: Pankit Thakker comes out in Raqesh Bapat’s support; Says ‘He isn’t spineless, he is sensitive’

Bigg Boss OTT, which is being hosted by , has been witnessing some high voltage drama since the first day itself. The popular reality show came with a great ensemble of contestants who have been trying their best to secure a place in the house. Amid this, Raqesh Bapat, who is winning hearts with his maturity, found himself in a tough spot after KJo called him spinless. Following this, Pratik Sehajpal was seen using the word repeatedly for Raqesh on the show.

Post this, Raqesh witnessed an emotional breakdown on the show and stated that he can’t stand with the wrong or get into unnecessary fights. While Raqesh’s breakdown has got the nation brimming with an opinion, his friend Pankit Thakker has come out in his support and stated that Pratik is overdoing it. “Raqesh is a very sensitive and an emotional person, his personality is actually not fit for the Big Boss game. He was offered the show earlier as well, but he never took it up. This time he decided to give it a shot. About the current situation, I think Pratik Sehajpal is overdoing it and saying unnecessary things. Raqesh is not spineless. According to me, Karan Johar is a very smart host and he is pushing Raqesh so that he comes out of his comfort zone and grabs the bull by its horns. In a way, Karan Johar is helping my friend so that he gives his best. I am sure he will be thankful to Karan after all this is over,” Pankit told Times of India.

He also stated that Raqesh doesn’t like to fight or argue unnecessarily. However, Pankit also suggested that the actor will have to change himself to be in the game. We wonder if this incident will change Raqesh’s game in Bigg Boss OTT.

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra: Things the actor said in support of Raqesh Bapat after his breakdown in Bigg Boss OTT