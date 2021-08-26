Bigg Boss OTT: Post Zeeshan Khan's elimination, will Divya Agarwal be able to survive alone?

The recent episode of the popular entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT has brought a major twist in the show with the elimination of Zeeshan Khan. The actor was eliminated mid-week by Bigg Boss for rules violations. This has left a major impact on Boss Lady Divya Agarwal as she considered him as her only ally in the house.

As per the promos of the show, it was seen that there was a major fight between Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal, as the latter refused to do tasks and broke the red flags. The fight between the two snowballed, leading to a physical ambush. Thus, owing to the aggressive behavior of Zeeshan Khan, he was ousted from the house by Bigg Boss. The decision came as a huge shock for his connection Divya Agarwal. Raqesh Bapat tries to console her as he asks her to stay strong. She tells him, “I have stopped playing the game from this week, what is the point of it as nobody wants to talk to me. Hence how should I plan as I have no friends here? Zeeshan only said he will stand by her always.”

She added, “I had told Zeeshan that if Akshara and Milind get eliminated this week then, everyone will target us next.” Raqesh is seen baffled by the statement but he tries to calm her down.

