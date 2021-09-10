Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik plays spoilsport in Ticket to Finale task, Divya feels insecure

The recent episodes of the reality show have brought a wave of change in the attitude of the contestants after all the connections have been dismissed. Now everyone is playing their own games and it is surprising to see them in new ways. In the recent ticket to finale task promo, it is seen that the task gets canceled due to the unruly behavior of Pratik Sehajpal. This comes as a huge disappointment for Divya Agarwal.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Divya gets very angry and frustrated with Pratik for ruining the task. It is seen that Divya accuses him of ruining all the tasks given by Bigg Boss due to which everyone has to face nomination. She said that she had worked very hard on the task and she really needs the ticket to the finale. Pratik Sehajpal seems to be adamant at his point, as he says that Moose was partial in taking the decision. Pratik was seen throwing Raqesh’s jug even before he picked up and went to the track. But nobody agrees with his actions.