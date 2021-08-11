Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajapal and Akshara Singh become the first captain pair of the house

It is the time for the election of the first captain of the Bigg Boss house. Choosing the captain has always been a tough task for the housemates and it becomes worse when they have to choose with mutual consent. A similar situation occurred recently when they had to choose a pair for the captains of the week, who will be termed as BossMan and BossLady. The housemates decided to choose according to connections formed by Sima Taparia, which lead to making Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh the first captains of the show.

The contestants of the show were unable to decide among themselves for choosing the captains, hence they decided to go as per the ranking provided by the popular matchmaker Sima Taparia. After she entered the house, she was seen making matches between the contestants of the show. She also gave her rating to the already formed connections of the house.

As per her ranking, Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh stood at the topmost position as they had the strongest connection. They eventually became the first BossMan and BossLady of the house, hence they will be acting captains of the house till another set of captains replace them.

The other connections formed by the matchmaker Sima Taparia are Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba, Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Muskaan Jattana-Nishant Bhatt, and Urfi Javed-Zeeshan Khan.