Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara engage in a heated banter as she accuses Neha Bhasin of pushing her

In the recent episode of the show Bigg Boss OTT, it is seen that Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin are not good terms with one another. In the recent promo it is seen that Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh are at war of works. They have been seen at loggerheads after the previous clock task, where he accused her of putting allegations on him.

In the recent task given by Bigg Boss, the contestants had to individually stay still for 33 minutes. During the time the other contestants had to find ways to provoke them. Pratik Sehajpal had shared that she has been telling others that he is with Neha Bhasin to climb the ladder of success. This leads to a major fight between the two actors and Neha Bhasin. Later it is seen that Pratik has asked her move aside while she is doing makeup. To this, she retorts says that he will be not diminished if he waits for a few friends. Pratik Sehajpal loses his cools over this as they continue to banter in anger.