Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal & Divya Agarwal get into a fight during Saheb, Biwi Aur Sautan task

Updated on Sep 19, 2021 12:23 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal & Divya Agarwal get into a fight during Saheb, Biwi Aur Sautan task
Advertisement

The last day of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house is full of comedy and entertainment as they are seen doing acts given by comedian Bharti and Haarsh. In the recent promo, it is seen that Pratik, Divya and Nishant engaged in a task. The act takes a hilarious turn as Pratik proposes Divya for marriage in a hilarious getup, and she upfront refutes it. They are seen getting into a funny banter. 

Pratik was seen talking in a stammering way as he proposed to Divya for marriage. Divya says that his face does not match with the photo, and says 'I don’t want to marry him'. They engage in a funny banter as she says that his teeth is fake, to which he says that she has more beard than him. She says his beard in fake. Nishant Bhat intervenes saying that he has done 99 weddings and this will be his century, but Divya and Pratik start arguing.

See the video: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

The popular show Bigg Boss OTT has finally reached its finale episode. The final contestants of the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty. In today’s episode, the host Karan Johar will be declaring the winner of the show. The entry of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be offering full entertainment for the audience with entertaining task given to the contestants.

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT: From Divya & Karan’s argument to Zeeshan & Pratik's fight; 5 major tiffs of the house

Advertisement

Credits: Voot Select instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All