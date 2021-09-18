Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal & Divya Agarwal get into a fight during Saheb, Biwi Aur Sautan task

The last day of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house is full of comedy and entertainment as they are seen doing acts given by comedian Bharti and Haarsh. In the recent promo, it is seen that Pratik, Divya and Nishant engaged in a task. The act takes a hilarious turn as Pratik proposes Divya for marriage in a hilarious getup, and she upfront refutes it. They are seen getting into a funny banter.

Pratik was seen talking in a stammering way as he proposed to Divya for marriage. Divya says that his face does not match with the photo, and says 'I don’t want to marry him'. They engage in a funny banter as she says that his teeth is fake, to which he says that she has more beard than him. She says his beard in fake. Nishant Bhat intervenes saying that he has done 99 weddings and this will be his century, but Divya and Pratik start arguing.

