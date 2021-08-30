Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal gives hints of romance between him & Neha Bhasin; Latter is worried

The last week in the Bigg Boss house has witnessed new developments in the connection between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. It is seen that the duo is getting closer as they are seen dancing together and are often spotted together in the house. In the weekend episode, they had taken a compatibility test by the host . Post the test, they were seen having a conversation as Neha is seen worried that her marriage may get in trouble due to her connection with Pratik Sehajpal.

Neha was seen talking to Pratik as she said that she is unsure of what people are thinking of her outside the house. She seemed worried about her family if they will understand the equation she has with him. Pratik was seen tell the host on the weekend episode that Neha Bhasin keeps asking him for hugs all day. He adds, “utne hugs toh mere paas hote bhi nahi hai”.

In yesterday's episode, Neha was seen telling Pratik that they cannot talk about music all the time. She said, “You only impress with your abs, I can't keep doing this every day, this can't be the only connection we have.” Pratik replies to her that, “You don't have love, you just have lust.”

Neha was quick to reply as she says, “You don't even have lust for me. I friend-zoned you when I entered the house.”