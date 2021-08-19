Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal goes into a full destruction mode as he breaks props for the task

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He is known to be a very active and short-tempered contestant, who easily takes up fights with other contestants of the show. He was recently seen destructing the property of Bigg Boss house in anger.

The Ace of Space star Pratik Sehajpal is seen getting angry and frustrated in the Bigg Boss house. He was seen pushing all tables and breaking the props for the task. Moose and Raqesh Bapat are seen in the garden area as they are confused about what is going on in Pratik’s head. When Raqesh asked him that why he is doing this, he says, "What's the point of this task. The yellow light is still on." He adds that people have only come into the house to sleep, eat, relax, and repeat.

The caption of the promo read, “Boss, Pratik toh full destruction mode mein chala gaya hai! Aapke hisab se kya Pratik ke actions justified hai?”

