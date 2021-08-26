Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal shares with Neha Bhasin about being bullied for his North Eastern look

Pratik Sehajpal has become one of the most popular contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actor was recently seen talking to his new connection Neha Bhasin about being bullied in his childhood for his North Eastern look. He also shared about Shamita Shetty’s remarks.

In the recent episode of the show Bigg Boss OTT, the contestant Pratik Sehajpal who comes across as a strong contestant, was seen in a vulnerable state as he talks about being bullied for his looks in childhood. The topic started when he and Neha were in the washroom area and they started talking about their childhood. Neha opened up first as she spoke to Pratik about her difficult childhood. She shared that she was bullied a lot as a kid by her teachers.

He said, “As a kid, I was not the typical Punjabi looking guy, I have the Pahadi, North Eastern looks, so I was bullied for my looks.”

On hearing this, she asked him if this was the reason he got offended when Shamita Shetty said on the stage that he has got Korean looks. He agreed and shared that what she meant was something different, but she changed the topic by saying that she is fan of K-pop.

For the uninitiated, Shamita and Pratik got into loggerheads from the launch of the show as he had confronted her for the Korean comment. Shamita had also said that she will never choose him as her partner.