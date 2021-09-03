Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal taunts Raqesh Bapat, says 'he is trying to impress Nia Sharma'

The wildcard entry of Nia Sharma in the Bigg Boss house has brought a new twist in the show as contestants are seen acting differently. In the recent promo of the show Bigg Boss OTT, Nia Sharma pointed out that the kitchen is dirty, to which Raqesh replies that 'whenever it has to be done, it will be done'. Pratik also joins in saying why the cleaning is not being done, to this Raqesh gives a rude reply.

In the promo, it is seen that Raqesh is seen fighting with Pratik Sehajpal as the latter taunts him that he has suddenly started speaking since Nia has come into the house. Raqesh says, “I always speak if your ears are closed, what shall I do?” He adds that everyone knows him in the industry and Pratik is new, so he should think about himself. Muskan shouts from the couch that Raqesh always brings the same topic up that he is old in the industry and people know him.

Nishant Bhat is seen losing his cool over the situation as he says that she is taking a stand in the wrong situation. But Muskan is seen as adamant and says that she will speak on this topic. It is seen that fights have started after the entry of the gorgeous Nia Sharma, and sparks are already flying between Raqesh and Pratik. The adorable couple Moose and Nishant Bhat are also seen having conflicts of thoughts.