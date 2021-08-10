Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehejpal lock horns with Shamita Shetty and Zeeshan Khan

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT is keeping the audience entertained. Every time the contestants are seen fighting with one other on different issues but most commonly is the kitchen. Recently, Pratik Sehejpal was seen fighting with Divya Agarwal over kitchen duties. And now he has once again fought with Shamita Shetty and Zeeshan Khan.

The verbal fight between Pratik and Shamita took an ugly turn that other members of the controversial house had to intervene to stop them from getting into a physical fight. Shamita loses her cool on Pratik and says that she regrets saying that he looks like a Korean actor. Raqesh Bapat also tries to intervene but Pratik starts arguing with him too. Then Neha Bhasin asked him to calm down. On the other hand, Shamita, Riddhima, and Divya discuss Pratik’s behaviour.

But Pratik overhears their conversation and again starts fighting with Divya. He asks her to not abuse him but Divya tells Shamita and Riddhima that he only deserves abusive words. He then starts talking to the camera and says that Divya is crossing the line. Shamita then said that Pratik needs someone like to get him on the track.

Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal also get into a heated argument. He says Pratik has provoked him to fight and asks Bigg Boss for justice. Earlier, Akshara Singh was seen crying after Moose Jattana commented on her occupation. The Bhojpuri said that she will not keep friendship with her and maintain a distance.

