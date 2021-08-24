Bigg Boss OTT Promo: Akshara Singh gets teary eyed as Pratik dumps her heart & breaks their connection

Bigg Boss OTT has brought a new twist in the format of the show as the contestants had to form connections when they entered the house. When everyone was finally building trust in their connections, there came a major twist when Bigg Boss dissolved prior connections. Akshara got shocked when Pratik denied reconnecting with her as he dumps her heart.

In the recent promo of the show, the contestants get a huge shock as Bigg Boss declares that all connections are dissolved now. The contestants can form new connections now or retain their old ones as per their choice. In a later task, it is shown that connections are being reformed. Akshara takes her heart and gives it to Pratik, but gets a shock as he says that he does not want to form the connection. He breaks the heart prop and dumps it in the bin. Akshara puts on a brave face as she says, “Aap ek heart dekar tod sakte hai par jo mere dil me hai vo nahi tod skte hai.” Later, Divya is seen consoling Akshara Singh as she becomes teary-eyed.

See promo-

It is also seen that Neha Bhasin gave heart to Pratik and Akshara strikes back at her saying that she knew Neha will change her connection. Millind Gaba also reacts as he says, “Itni jaldi to anda bhi ni palat ta”.