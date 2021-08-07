Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit to enter the reality show?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT is going to start from this weekend. There are a lot of speculations about the celebrities being part of the show. Singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant of the show. Now a new promo has been released, as another contestant of the show has been introduced. She is deemed as a fashionable diva of the TV industry and a renowned actress. As per reports, the latest contestant to enter the show is Ridhima Pandit.

As per the new promo released by the Colors TV, it looks like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit will be part of Bigg Boss OTT. There had been speculations about the actress entering the show, but nothing had been confirmed from her end. In the video, we can see a television actress exuding confidence as she warns everyone that the Bigg Boss winner is coming inside the house.

See promo here:

Television industry main chaar chand lagane ke baad, she is here to rule your heart

Keep guessing her name in the comments.#BBOtt aa raha hai on 8th Aug at 8pm only on #Voot#BBOttOnVoot #ItnaOtt@BeingSalmanKhan @VootSelect @karanjohar @justvoot pic.twitter.com/a3tYStgOf1 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) August 7, 2021

Ridhima Pandit rose to fame with the show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, where she played the role of a robot. She worked in numerous other shows including The Drama Company, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Haiwaan: The Monster, etc. She was also part of a reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She had hosted the show Dance Champions.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT will be starting from 8th August. The OTT format of the show will be hosted by producer-director , for the first six weeks. Later it will be shifted to television sets where it will be hosted by .



