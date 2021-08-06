Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: THIS Bhojpuri star makes a desi entry as a confirmed contestant

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT is all set to start on August 8. The makers are releasing promos of the contestants. Till now, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath are among the confirmed contestants. And now a promo of another confirmed contestant has been released by the makers. It is of Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh.

As the video starts, we can the actress can be seen making a desi style entry on the stage. Makers have tried to keep her face hidden in the video. Akshara is be heard saying, “Vaise toh hum zabardasti ke romance ke liye jane chahte hai lekin agar ya zarrut pari na toh hum ko action bi barabar krna ata hai.” She is seen donning a multi-coloured lehenga.

The video is captioned as ‘Apne latke jhatke se ghayal karne aagayi hai who..Itni lallantop ke paani mei aag lag jaye…If you guessed her name right, comment below. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8 Aug 8pm only on Voot.”

Click here to view the video:

As soon as the makers shared the promo, fans were quick to comment and guessed it correctly. The OTT version will be hosted by and it will be aired for six weeks. Then it will move to television which will be hosted by . The confirmed list of the other contestants is yet to be released by the makers.

