Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: Karan Johar hosted show’s grand finale to premiere on THIS date

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms as the show is nearing its end. Last week, Moose Jattana was eliminated from the show, leaving six contestants to fight for the top two positions. And now the makers have released a new promo revealing the grand finale date. The grand finale of the digital version will be airing on September 18. announced in the promo video. The OTT version was for six weeks and then Bigg Boss 15 will be shown.

The promo video opens up with all the contestants’ entries to their fights. The major fights are shown in the small clip. And then Karan Johar announces saying that the first season of Bigg Boss OTT is coming to an end and the grand finale will be aired on September 18. The top six contestants are Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat. Out of all the contestants, only two will be able to join the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

The video caption reads, “Sabhi contestants ne dil jeet liya par trophy jeetenge sirf ek. Bigg Boss OTT ka finale aa raha on 18th September at 7 pm.”

Click here to view the promo:

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the promo has already been released and it will be hosted by . The show is expected to hit the small screens in the first week of October 2021. The show is likely to feature , Reem Sheikh, Neha Marda, and Disha Vakani as contestants. But the confirmation is still awaited.

